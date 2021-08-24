First ‘Fun Fest’ offers variety of fun, food, music

LAURINBURG — The Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest will hit the streets on Saturday, and those working behind the scenes have quite the lineup planned throughout the day.

The event kicks off with the Farmer’s Market at 9 a.m.

“After the Farmer’s Market ends at noon, we will have all of our craft vendors set up,” said Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “They will be selling their items until 4 p.m.”

Along with craft vendors, there will also be food being sold throughout the day, and Kenny Fore, part-owner of Fore’s Family Restaurant, said while the restaurant will be closed, they will be setting up their food truck.

“We are supposed to be set up near the A.B. Gibson Center,” said Fore. “We‘ll be serving hot dogs, nachos, soda, water, candy and popcorn.”

Throughout the day there will also be entertainment of all kinds.

“Our first entertainer will start at 11:30 a.m.,” said English. “The first in the lineup is the Juggling Comedian, who will be followed up by the dance teams at 12:45 p.m.”

Next up is the BMX Stunt Team, which will begin at noon. The second performance will be at 1:30 p.m. and the third at 3 p.m.

“After that, we will have the Jebb Mac Band at 2 p.m. and The Tams at 5 p.m.,” said English. “It really is a day with a great lineup of events and we look forward to seeing everyone come out and participate. Bring the family and come have some fun. Bring your lawn chairs and your dancing shoes.”

English also said coolers, as well as pets, are not allowed during the concerts.

City of Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters said he is especially excited about the upcoming events taking place on Saturday.

“We are very excited about the Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest,” said Walters. “This event is brand new with new additions to downtown events such as the BMX stunt show.

“There will be something for all ages and interests.” added Walters. “This is going to be a great event and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Information on the event and the lineup for the day can be found on the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce Facebook. Residents can also visit downtown.laurinburg.org for information.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]