Let’s fill the downtown streets on Saturday

It’ll be a big day in downtown Laurinburg on Saturday, and we hope each of you will make it even bigger by spending some time on South Main Street in the business district.

The Downtown Laurinburg Fun Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a schedule of events and activities that has something for everyone.

It all kicks off with a farmer’s market from 9 a.m. until noon at McDuffie Square, where visitors will find all kinds of fresh, local produce.

At 11:30 a.m., a roaming, juggling comedian will be entertaining those along South Main Street.

The action really picks up at noon when craft vendors, art demonstrations and exhibits open up throughout the downtown area. You’ll find a wide array of arts, crafts and other locally created items for sale through 4 p.m.

Also throughout the afternoon will be a variety of food trucks set up in the A.B. Gibson parking lot.

At noon, the first of three BMX stunt shows will take place at the corner of Cronly and South Main streets. The other two shows will be held at 1:30 and 3 p.m.

At 12:45 p.m., dance teams will entertain the crowd at the corner of Roper and South Main streets. A second show will take place at 1:15 p.m.

The Jebb Mack Band will present a free concert from 2 to 4 p.m. near the intersection of South Main and Railroad streets. Feel free to bring chairs to sit in and umbrellas to create shade from the sun — but no coolers will be allowed.

At 5 p.m., things will begin to wind down, but the featured concert — the fourth of the summer’s Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free concerts and 2021 finale — will have The Tams filling the downtown area with music until 8 p.m. This one will be set up at the usual location at the intersection if South Main and Church streets. Again, chairs and umbrellas are fine, but no coolers.

Throughout the day, downtown businesses are expecting to offer a number of sales, specials and discounts to those who want to do some shopping. In addition, there will be a free COVID-19 vaccination station set up — if you haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, we strongly urge you to do so.

Saturday’s day-long festival will unofficially wrap up the summer and is expected to bring folks from around Scotland County and beyond to the downtown area for fun, food and festivities.

But right around the corner will be those fall festivals we all look forward to — including the John Blue Cotton festival and the Scotland County Highland Games.

For each of these, we hope y’all will do your part to protect your family, friends and neighbors by wearing a mask and socially distance whenever possible.

Come on out and enjoy.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Sometimes having a good time with your family and friends is all the therapy you need.”