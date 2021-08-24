Thomas talks about the good, bad, challenging of Relay For Life

LAURINBURG — Stewart Thomas, co-chair of Relay For Life of Scotland County, came to visit wi9th the Rotary Club on Tuesday and brought good news, bad news and challenging news with him.

“First I will share that, for 24 years, the people of Scotland County have worked very hard to support Relay For Life,” Thomas said. “But that’s not the only good news.”

He went on to tell the membership that all the support throughout the Relay For Life family is paying off.

“Since 1991, research is showing a drop in cancer death rates (and) the survival rate is increasing in all types of cancers,” Thomas said.

He added that one of the reasons is that “there is power in saving lives through screening.”

Thomas then went on to talk about the bad news.

“COVID-19 hit us hard and the impact in the fight against cancer was that 50% of all funding was in jeopardy,” he said. “And access to things like treatment, transportation and medications became compromised.”

He said, in addition, that most events for Relay For Life became virtual, adding that the American Cancer Society was forced to cut about one-third of its staffing.

“Locally, we took the challenge of online fundraising seriously — but we in no way wanted to say Relay For Life was more important than the fight against COVID-18,” he said.

Thomas pointed out that, in 2019, Relay For Life of Scotland County raised about $162,000. In 2020, the organization raised about $50,000.

“So you can see the discrepancy there,” he said. “I think it’s important I thank all of those who supported us during this time.”

Which led Thomas to the current challenge.

“We need to pick up where we left off in 2019,” he said. “We have the green light to continue outdoor events with 3,000 or less with masks. That’s our first challenge, because we usually get larger crowds.

He went on to say the next Relay For Life event will be held in April 2022 at Scotland High School, with the official kickoff coming later this month.

“We may have been bruised by COVID-19, but we continue the fight against cancer,” Thomas concluded.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]