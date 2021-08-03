These kabobs are simple and delicious

Looking for the perfect summer BBQ dish? Check out these Orange Chicken Pineapple Potato Kebabs.

Marinate these kebabs the night before you want to serve them to infuse them with the fragrant flavors of fresh herbs and spices.

***

Ingredients …

— Kebabs

1 1/4 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed into 1-inch pieces

1 lb petite/ creamer potatoes

1 lb fresh pineapple, cubed

1 lb assorted bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

— Chicken Marinade

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp olive oil

Pinch of red chili flakes

1 Tbsp honey

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp fresh ginger, minced

Orange slices, to taste

— Pineapple, Potato, and Pepper Marinade

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 jalapeño, seeded and minced

Black pepper, to taste

***

Directions …

— Chicken

Place chicken into mixing bowl or plastic bag and season with salt and pepper.

Combine remaining chicken marinade ingredients and pour over chicken. Marinate 8 to 12 hours.

— Potatoes, Pineapple, and Peppers

Microwave 1 lb. of any varietal of petite potatoes for eight minutes, or until fork tender.

Place cooled potatoes, pineapple, and peppers into a mixing bowl or plastic bag.

Combine marinade ingredients and pour over produce. Marinate 8 to 12 hours.

— Assembly

Soak wooden skewers in water for one hour before grill time. Layer chicken, pineapple, potatoes, and peppers onto skewers in any fashion you like. Discard excess marinade.

Heat grill over medium-high heat (400°F) and lightly oil. Place kebabs onto grill. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, turning when necessary, or until chicken reaches 160°F and is no longer pink inside.

