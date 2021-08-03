Board mandates

wearing of masks

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education voted to compel all students and staff members to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status as they return to school next year.

The mask-wearing recommendation was made by Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“I am requesting your approval for universal mask wearing in the buildings and on the buses,” Williamson said.

The mask requirements will be revisited every 30 days, he said.

The approval vote was made without opposition.

***

Coach presents

trophy to town

PEMBROKE — Eric Freeman, coach of the West Robeson Baseball Association’s Majors All-Star team, age 10-12, gave the town’s Recreation Department their championship trophy for display at the department.

The team recently qualified for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series after winning the Division I state tournament in Elizabethtown. The World Series begins Friday in Laurel, Mississippi.

“On behalf of the Town Council and the Town of Pembroke I would like to thank you guys for all that you’ve done,” said Councilman Ryan Sampson. “For you to come out and do what you’ve done this year is remarkable. You never can take this away. You’ll always remember this for the rest of your life.”

***

City recognizes

Dixie Youth teams

LUMBERTON — Two local youth baseball teams were honored by Robeson County commissioners Monday as they prepared to travel to Mississippi this week to play in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

The Board of Commissioners gave the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association’s AAA team, ages 9-10, and the West Robeson Baseball Association’s Majors All-Star team, ages 11-12, $1,000 each and coolers with cups inside to celebrate their achievements and help them as they travel to compete in the DYB World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

The tournament begins Friday.

***

Man charged with

threats of violence

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with communicating a threat of mass violence at a church west of Ellerbe.

Patrick Lynn Cagle, 32, has been charged with one felony count each of a communication of a threat of mass violence, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Cagle has also been charged with one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of the people and resisting a public officer.

Cagle has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $1,025,000 bond.

From Champion Media reports