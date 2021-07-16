City council to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg City Council will have its first meeting open to the public in more than a year.

The council will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Citry Council chambers. It is asked for those who have not been fully vaccninated to wear a mask in the building during the meeting.

Some of the items on the agenda include an update on the six water and sewer captial projects along with an update from the I. Ellis Johnson School Restoreation Committee.

There will also be a public hearingson the request to rezone Lot 81 on Commonwealth Avenue from office/industrial to general business.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page. Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jennty Tippett at 910-291-2590 or [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]