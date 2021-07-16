Filing deadline extended for East Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — On what was supposed to be the final day to file for the upcoming minicipal electrions, the Scotland County Board of Elections held ann emergency meeting Friday and extending the filing deadline to Friday, July 23, at noon — but only for one town.

The extension became necessary when a lack of candidates for East Laurinburg seats came forward. Two individuals, however, have wanted to file for the East Laurinburg election, but have not been able to.

“Both candidates have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Elections Director Dell Parker. “They have requested the extension in order to give them time to have someone file for them.”

The board unanimously voted to extend the filing period for East Laurinburg only. The five-day period will begin on Monday at 8 a.m. and close next Friday at noon.

Prior to the close of filing Friday, three people submitted their paperwork.

Gwen Arrigon filed for the Gibson mayor’s seat; Annie Chavis Taylor filed for the Gibson mayor’s seat; and Eric Stubbs filed for a Gibson commissioner seat.

Two residents filed their paperwork on Thursday to become candidates for office in the upcoming municipal elections.

Howard Chavis and Adam Lyles each filed seats on the Gibson Board of Commissioners.

Eleven others had already filed their candidacy through the first seven days of filing. They are:

— Barbara McRae Pierce filed for the mayor’s post in the town of Wagram

— Hyder Massey Jr. filed for a seat as commissioner in the town of Wagram

— Lori Reynolds filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners

— Robert McLaughlin filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners

— Marjorie Whitlock, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Greg Leech, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Tyresa Haywood, town of East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners

— Virgil L. Hutchinson, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Emmett (Chip) Morton, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Victor R. Womack Sr., town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— George Purcell, town of Wagram mayor

For the city of Laurinburg, Senate Bill 722 has postponed the city’s election until March 2022, which moved the candidate filing date until December.

W. Curt Vincent and JJ Melton can be reached at 910-506-3023.