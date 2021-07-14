LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library will be moving outside its four walls next week for a fun-filled event.

On Friday, July 23, the library will be holding its first “Bubble Day” event at Hammond Park. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon and feature many different activities for everyone.

“We will have Joy the Clown onsite to provide face painting, balloon animals and a petting zoo with a dove and rabbit,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “The library will be providing a hands-on bubble art demonstration and bubble-blowing stations will be set up at the park.”

Joy the Clown is a part of Magical and Unforgettable Moments, which has served North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the Washington D.C. areas for more than 29 years.

“We’ve enriched the lives of our clients by providing amusement that bolsters uninhibited laughter, innovative creativity, and cherished memories,” the website reads. “Above all else, we thoroughly enjoy sparking those moments of pure happiness that will one day translate into cherished memories.”

The event is free for anyone to attend, but there will also be food trucks on-site for those who want to purchase food during the event.

“We encourage participants to arrive early and stay to enjoy Hammond Park itself,” Maley said. “With its new playground equipment and shady spots, it’s a great place to have a family picnic while you enjoy the activities of Bubble Day.”

Hammond Park underwent a $148,000 renovation in late 2020 which saw an addition of a youth fitness course and adult exercise equipment along with a new shelter at the park.

Hammond Park is located at 700 Park Circle in Laurinburg.

For information, contact 910-276-0563 ext. 5.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.