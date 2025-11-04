LAURINBURG — Here is the latest news and updates surrounding Scotland High School Sports.

Soccer

The Scotland High boys’ varsity soccer team has qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Scots enter as the No. 22 seed in the 6A East Region and will travel to Greenville on Tuesday night to face No. 11 seed J.H. Rose at 6 p.m.

Football

The Fighting Scots varsity football team also secured a spot in the state playoffs. Scotland is seeded No. 8 in the 6A East Region, earning a first-round playoff bye. The Scots will host the second-round matchup between the winner of Terry Sanford and E.E. Smith.