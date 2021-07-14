‘Back the Blue’ event coming in August, raffle tickets on sale now

LAURINBURG — The second annual Back the Blue event is coming up and Laurinburg Police Patrol Sgt. Chris Jackson is hoping this year’s event will be bigger and better than last year.

“Last year was a great event,” said Jackson. “It was an amazing thing to see as we rode through the streets, there were people standing on the sides of the roads holding signs and waving their flags showing their support for law enforcement.”

Jackson said even though last year was a huge success, he is hoping since he has more time to plan this year, things will go more smoothly and more money will be raised.

“All the proceeds from our event will go to the ‘Shop With A Cop’ events in Scotland and Richmond counties,” said Jackson. “Right now we are selling raffle tickets for $25 and we have some pretty awesome prizes lined up for our winners.”

The prizes for the three raffle winners are a 2007 Honda Shadow for first place, a Char-Broil five-burner gas grill for second place and $300 cash for third.

“Last year we raised close to $1,000,” said Jackson. “I believe we could have done better, but the event grew much bigger than I anticipated. It all started with my fiance. She wanted to do something to back the blue and, since we ride, we figured what better way than hold a ride event.”

Winners of the raffle will be announced on Aug. 21 during the Back the Blue event.

“The ride for Scotland County will begin at 11:15 a.m. and the one in Richmond will start at 1 p.m.,” said Jackson. “Entry fee for the ride is $20 and will start at Jerry’s Deli (in Laurinburg).”

Registration for the ride will be from 1o to 11 a.m.

“Richmond County will start its registration at 11 a.m. and last until noon,” Jackson said. “This will be held at the Hide-A-Way Tavern on Billy Covington Road in Rockingham.”

The event will also feature a cornhole tournament, food vendors, door prizes, entertainment and more.

“Cornhole teams can register on the day of the event and it is $40 per team,” said Jackson.

The tournament will begin at 3 p.m. at Jerry’s Deli.

For information on the event or to purchase a raffle ticket, contact Chris Jackson via Facebook or call 910-610-5140.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]