LAURINBURG — Voters across Scotland County went to the polls Tuesday to choose leaders in several municipal races, including contested mayoral and town board seats in Gibson, Laurinburg, Wagram and Maxton.

By the end of the night, unofficial results showed two incumbent mayors retaining their seats and two new members joining the Laurinburg City Council.

Laurinburg City Council

Two Laurinburg City Council seats were open after members Mary Evans (District 1) and Barbara Rogers (At-Large) did not seek re-election.

For the At-Large seat, James McLean garnered the most votes of the night, receiving 1,156, and defeating Jason Watson, who secured 486.

In the District 1 race, DeMarco Allen narrowly defeated J.D. Willis for the open seat, earning 369 votes to Willis’s 341.

District 2 incumbent Drew Williamson ran unopposed and retained his seat, receiving 753 votes.

Gibson

In Gibson, incumbent Mayor Archie Herring retained his seat against challenger Ron Cherry, earning 59 votes to Cherry’s 28.

Candidates for the Board of Commissioners included incumbents Marjorie Whitlock and Randy Pearson, along with challengers Solomon Daniel Baxley and Michael T. Swinney.

Whitlock (63), Swinney (55) and Pearson (54) were the top three vote-getters and will fill the three available commissioner seats. Baxley received 40 votes.

Wagram

In Wagram, Mayor Barbara Pierce ran unopposed and will continue leading the town, earning 77 votes.

Three Board of Commissioners seats were open. Incumbents Lori Reynolds and Robert McLaughlin sought re-election, while Kenneth Farmer ran for the remaining seat.

The top two vote-getters will serve four-year terms, while the third-place finisher will serve a two-year term.