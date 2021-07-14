LAURINBURG —The toy box is beginning to be filled.

Two Scotland County residents visited The Laurinburg Exchange office on Tuesday armed with a variety of toys for the newspaper’s community collection drive that will benefit Live Like Madison’s project titled “Madison’s Toy Chest.”

Toys collected throughout the month of July will be delivered by the Live Like Madison organization to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

Bringing items to The Exchange on Tuesday were State Rep. Garland Pierce of Wagram and Kyle Bethel of Laurinburg.

“I wanted to be sure to bring something by before heading to Raleigh,” Pierce said. “I hope this will be a very successful drive.”

The newspaper is looking for items such as Barbies, stuffed animals, Legos, Play-dough and more — however, all of the items must be new and unopened.

Toys can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office located in The Oaks professional building, located on South Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

