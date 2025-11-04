LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots finish their regular season with a 7-3 record. Following their defeat to the Cape Fear Colts on Oct. 31, three Scotland High football players were recognized as the Farm Bureau Players of the Game.

Freshman running back Michael McLean earned the Offensive Player of the Game. He led the team in rushing with 122 yards and a touchdown and finished the night with 132 yards from scrimmage. McLean was a central part of Scotland’s 163 total rushing yards.

Senior defensive lineman RJ Bethea was honored with the Defensive Player of the Game award after his six-tackle performance and the team’s only sack.

Junior linebacker Jayden Roland was named the Farm Bureau’s Most Valuable Player of the Game. Roland played both defensive line and linebacker, finishing the night with three tackles and playing a key role in the Scots holding Cape Fear to just 12 points.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.