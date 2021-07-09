Moving forward is a process that often results from daily steps in the direction of our destination. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

I am proud of the many students, parents, families, and Scotland County Schools employees who are participating in Summer Learning Camps and moving forward to greatness. Also, I am proud of the many students, parents, families, and Scotland County Schools employees who are taking steps towards greatness via other Summer Learning activities.

Summer Learning Camps for Scotland County Schools, in collaboration with our higher education partner-St. Andrews University under the leadership of Interim President Ellen Bernhardt, business, and community partners, is providing extended learning opportunities for students and families in the areas of reading, math, science, STEM, Career and Technical Education, and Social Emotional Learning.

I encourage everyone to keep pushing forward to greatness because with constant movement, you can exceed your goals and know your true potential. I challenge everyone to choose their own pace and focus on their individual path. Remember, your path to greatness is unique to you and your skills.

However, we all need skills and the sure way to obtain life-long skills is through ongoing education and training. Scotland County Schools is honored to provide life-long skills to our students and employees. As we move into the 2021-2022 School Year, we look forward to pushing forward to greatness with a new strategic plan with a goal that will focus on professional development for all team members.

Because we took a step to acknowledge the need for training across the board for all employees, our higher education partner-Richmond Community College and Dale McInnis committed to helping Scotland County Schools move faster via hosting Richmond Community College-On the Road! The event will take place Tuesday, July 20, 2 to 4 p.m., at Scotland High School. The event is open to the public.

Collectively, we understand the benefit of everyone having skills and training; therefore, anyone looking to learn more about training and job opportunities in Scotland County should attend the event at Scotland High School or share the event with others who may need a push forward.

In the interim, I believe that we are moving forward and taking the necessary steps to push us forward to greatness and thank you for your support

Takeda LeGrand is the superintendent of Scotland County Schools.