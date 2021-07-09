Search warrant results in 2 arrests for drugs

LAUREL HILL — A search warrant executed by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Friday resulted in two arrests for drug violations.

According to Capt. Randall Dover, the search warrant was executed at 9400 Pate Street in Laurel Hill.

“The suspects were located inside the residence,” he said. “During the service of the search warrant, narcotic detectives located one pound of marijuana, nine grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, plastic bags, scales, $1,230.03 in cash, and smoking pipes.”

Arrested were Ayron Cornelius, 24, and Kimberly Cornelius, 45, of that address.

Each were charged with felony possession of marijuana; possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver marijuana; maintain a dwelling for controlled substances; felony possession of marijuana; possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were jailed under a $100,000 bond each.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]