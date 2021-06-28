Gibson residents collect more than 60 pounds of litter

Gibson — On Saturday morning, members of the Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church joined forces to help clean up the streets of Gibson.

“We were also joined by Town Councilman Adam Liles,” said Pastor Kenneth Bethea. “We all chose to do this to show our support to our community and to reiterate that our town is worth the effort.”

The group, according to Bethea, collected more than 60 pounds of litter during its outing.

“I want to say thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for also supporting our efforts,” said Bethea. “They supplied the bags, gloves and vest we used Saturday morning.”

Railroad Street, Oil Mill Road and Main Street were all included in the groups route during the cleaning expedition.

“We just want our community and those traveling through to know that we love where we live and want to do our part to help keep it clean and beautiful,” said Bethea.

The next litter pick up is scheduled for the third Saturday in July and will be held through the Scotland County Rotary Club. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce does not have any litter campaigns scheduled until September.

