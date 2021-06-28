UNCP ranked among best colleges for master’s degree in addiction counseling

PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke has been ranked among the Best College for Master’s Degree in Addiction Counseling.

UNCP’s Master of Social Work program is ranked No. 33 in the country, according to Addiction Counselor, an independently owned educational resource. The MSW program offers a substance use and addiction recovery emphasis. A Graduate Certificate in Addictions Counseling is also available.

The certificate program is offered to counseling students, graduates of UNCP’s counseling program and applicants with a master’s degree in a human services field from an accredited educational institution. The Graduate Certificate in Addictions Counseling prepares students for addiction-specific professional counseling careers, leadership roles and advocacy positions.