RIDING FOR HABITAT

LAURINBURG — The rain held off Saturday morning for the 18th annual Bike to Build.

The annual Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County fundraiser saw an increase in riders this year after not being able to put the event on in 2020 and having to host the event later in the year than normal. Riders were able to choose from four different routes: 9-mile, an 18-mile, a 31-mile and a 62-mile — or do it virtually.

Executive Director Chris Carpenter said that while there weren’t as many virtual sign-ups as the nonprofit would have liked it did reach across the country with one rider signed up in California.

“This is really awesome to see riders out here,” Carpenter said. “We’re going to end up with more riders than we had in 2019, so we’re really excited about that.”

Carpenter explained that due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions, Habitat wasn’t able to do the race in May — but the nonprofit didn’t want to go a second year without holding the event.

“Our goal this year was to fund not just the work that we do because we knew we probably weren’t going to make as much money as we have in the past,” Carpenter said. “But we felt it was important to give people that sense of returning to normalcy.”

The ride began and ended at Jerry’s Deli with many being happy to be out with other riders again. David Wall and Barbara Gaylord of Whispering Pines were two of the riders who were out Saturday.

“I’ve done this event probably half a dozen times, if not more,” Wall said. “We’re avid bicyclists and this ride is particularly enticing because it’s flat and there are no hills which are bicycle heaven.”

Wall and Gaylord both rode recumbent bicycles, which is a bike that allows the rider to lay down and in turn is more aerodynamic and faster than other bicycles.

“I love being able to be out here,” Gaylord said. “I enjoy getting out with other cyclists and it’s great to see the turnout of other cyclists out here today.”

Wall added he was happy to see all his fellow cyclists out Saturday morning as well.

“It’s so nice because we haven’t been able to do these rides for the past year,” Wall said. “It’s wonderful to be able to start back again … I think this is a great cause and it’s great comradery to be out with all these riders.”

For information on any other projects Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has to offer, call 910-276-3395. Residents can also visit the Habitat Restore located at 12340 McColl Road. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

