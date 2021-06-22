Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons removed his license plate while his 2011 Dodge Charger was parked in the Walmart parking lot.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had shot at his residence causing an estimated $200 to a sliding door.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Officers responded to Scotland Place on Saturday at 11:10 p.m. in reference to loitering at a party. Everyone was asked to leave and officers observed several juveniles leaving towards the playground area when gunshots were heard. A vehicle was observed traveling toward the ballfields in the grass area and then the occupants fled from the vehicle. The occupants were detained and a search of the area found a firearm that was determined to be no longer usable. The occupants were two 16-year-olds males and a 14-year-old male. All were released after contacting juvenile services.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pembroke reported to the police department on Sunday that while traveling on U.S. 401 from Taco Bell he stopped at a gas station. A black SUV that had been traveling from Taco Bell and stopped at the same gas station when the driver got out and pointed a gun at the victim telling him to stop following them. The SUV then left the gas station.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Craig Deshon McNeill, 23, of Wagram Street was arrested on Saturday on an order for arrest for injury to personal property. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert Lee Watkins, 41, of Dillon, South Carolina was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cody Dylan Dimery, 22, of South Pine Street was arrested Sunday for domestic assault on a female and injury to personal property along with a warrant for resist, delay and obstruct. He was given a $1,500 bond.