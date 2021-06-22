Public Health Matters

Are you aware an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, including about 161,800 people who are unaware of their status? Or that nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus? The benefit? People who get tested and learn they do not have HIV can make decisions about sex, drug use, and health care that can protect them from HIV. For people at risk for HIV, taking HIV medicine called pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) is highly effective for preventing HIV.

In order to get people to be aware of their own status and promote National HIV Testing Day, Scotland County Health Department’s HIV Education and Resource Team (H.E.A.R.T.) will be offering free and confidential HIV testing on Monday, June 28th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Scotland County Health Department. There will also be refreshments and prizes at the event.

The H.E.A.R.T. team and staff of SCHD encourages and is promoting the CDC’s 2021 “Let’s Stop HIV Together” Campaign. The Centers for Disease Control recommends people ages 13 to 64yrs get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care just as you might get tested for any other disease, infection or illness.

H.E.A.R.T.’s goal is to raise awareness of the impact HIV is having on our community and the fact that the number of people living with this disease is increasing significantly in this county, this state, this nation, and globally. As of December 31, 2019, Scotland County improved and ranked 13th (previously 8th in 2015), in the State of North Carolina for newly diagnosed HIV cases with 123 persons diagnosed with HIV living in Scotland County.

HIV tests are very accurate, but no test can detect the virus immediately after infection. How soon a test can detect HIV depends upon different factors, including the type of test being used. There are three types of HIV diagnostic tests: nucleic acid tests (NAT), antigen/antibody tests, and antibody tests. For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and preventing HIV transmission. The National Institutes of Health show a clear personal health advantage to being diagnosed with HIV early and starting treatment right away. Understanding this highlights the importance and benefit of routine HIV testing and its potential impact on better health outcomes.

Scotland County Health Department also offers an Early Intervention Clinic for those already diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Resources and information can be provided by calling the Health Department at (910) 277-2440. The H.E.A.R.T. team and staff hope to see you next Monday at our National HIV Testing Day Event! Spread the word!