Liaison Committee unable to meet in the middle

LAURINBURG —The Liaison Committee comprised of three Scotland County commissioners and three school board members met on Thursday, but once again neither side was able to meet in the middle.

“Lots of discussions were held and, as a committee, we struggled to find common ground for a recommendation,” said Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr.

During the meeting, according to Gibson, there was an at-length discussion held on the demands commissioners are facing in the attempt to meet the needs of the various departments of the county — including the schools.

“The school board members shared needs and concerns of the school district,” said Gibson. “Jointly we reiterated our desire and hopes to work together for the common good of the citizens of our community.”

According to Gibson, the actual number which will be given to the school budget is difficult to give because it will be dictated by the funding formula.

“Overall the meeting was dominated with all of us trying to come to a confirmation on a finalized budget number,” said BOE member Herman Tyson. “Throughout the conversation, both boards were contingent on maintaining their perceived number was adequate.”

According to Gibson, commissioners want to be careful not to drop the funding too low and jeopardize low wealth funding and stagnate the system, while school board members want to ensure funding is on a level they believe is needed to make it work.

“Our committee is working hard to continue the relationship but as each member is committed to this endeavor, we are finding ourselves at a standstill,” said Gibson. “I am personally not pleased with our end results thus far, but trusting we will continue working toward a common goal.”

The BOE, as told by Tyson, presented $10.044 million as its budget number for the upcoming year. The county did not offer a number.

“I agree and support this,” said Tyson. “Fact-based numbers from the floor calculation were not received from either side to present a confirmed budget number. I’m hopeful that the Liaison Committee will be able to agree on a final budget number that will support the needs to ensure that our students and staff receive all required necessities to meet the standards of our outlined policies and requirements.

“Exceeding educational and emotional needs being our common goal,” added Tyson.

Commissioners to meet

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss the new budget as well as a few other things that need to be handled.

“We will also be discussing the consideration of new bylaws with the Economic Development Corporation,” said County Chair Carol McCall.

The board will also be presented with appointments to be considered.

“We have to talk about the project ordinance for the American Rescue Fund, as well,” said McCall.

The meeting will be held at the Emergency Operation Center, 1403 West Blvd., at 5 p.m.

