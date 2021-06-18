ABOUT OUR DADS

There is a saying that rings true every single day: “Anyone can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a dad.”

Dads come in all shapes, sizes and colors — but they all share one common factor: they love their children, whether they are biological, adopted or are part of a blended family.

Because Sunday is Father’s Day, The Laurinburg Exchange took to social media recently to ask Scotland County about their dads — using a list of five questions for them to choose from — and several responded.

Following are those responses, starting with a story written by Sylvia Stewart about her dad.

***

A gentle man. An humble man. That was my daddy. It has been almost 22 years since I lost him to lung cancer; but the lessons he taught and the example he lived every day of his life comes to my mind constantly.

Daddy was a product of the depression years. Growing up in south Georgia, picking cotton and raising tobacco, the Grubbs and the Hardins were a close-knit family. While still a small child, his mother died in childbirth following the birth of his sister. During Daddy’s teen years, his father moved the family from Georgia to the rolling hills and rich farm land of Piedmont North Carolina. Settling in the Caswell County area and in order to help his family financially, my father who was still a teen, lived with a family in the small town of Semora to work the fields.

Not long after they came to North Carolina, his father died at a young age, leaving the remaining brothers and sister to fend for themselves. The long, hot summers gave way to the cool, pleasant fall days; and Daddy toiled on year after year, working for families in order to have a place to live and food to eat. But even in his latter years, he never spoke negatively about his plight during those growing-up years. He was not a complainer.

He was a positive person.

As a young man, farming continued to be his life style. He loved the earth and enjoyed the dirt, oftentimes commenting on the smell of the recently plowed fields in the springtime. And he loved to work in a garden, to watch things grow.

He appreciated nature.

Following marriage to my mother, they were a thrifty couple for themselves, but always had generous hearts for others.

He shared even though he might never be repaid.

During his years with a trucking firm, I often heard stories of how my Dad not only delivered and picked up freight, but that

He always took time with people.

He was never too busy to show concern and interest in others.

When a person in our neighborhood died, it was a custom for neighbors to provide a floral wreath at the funeral service. For decades, Daddy went door-to-door collecting money for the tribute to those who had passed on. He showed respect for the lives people led and believed that every person should be rightfully acknowledged.

I never saw my father sit down to a meal without bowing his head and saying grace, whether it was a silent prayer or a spoken one. He believed it was extremely important to give thanks and to have a grateful heart.

***

Why my dad inspires me

My dad Haywood Rush inspires me by the way he shows the love of God by his actions. He has always worked hard to provide for his family and continues to help people. This picture is when we attended a father daughter dance many years ago. I love him.

Senika “Nikki” Rush

Laurinburg

***

One reason I love my dad

After my cervical fusion surgery in December 1983, my dad sat next to my bed in a hard, plastic chair, barely keeping his eyes open. I’ll always remember the night he kept a promise to stay with his 14-year-old son, because I was afraid if I went to sleep, I wouldn’t wake up.

Scott A. Blue

Laurinburg

***

The lessons dad taught me

My father is what allows Father’s Day to be considered Fathers Day. Since I was small, he has molded me and set me up to become what I am today.

I am grateful for the tough love, compassion, and support he’s given me these past 23 years. If it were not for him giving life lessons throughout the years, I would not be the man I am today. I love you, Dad.

Dakota Goins

Laurel Hill

***

Why Dad is my hero

My dad (Tony) was my hero and the best friend and cheerleader I’ve ever had. He always knew what to say and how to listen. His experiences and wisdom were vast and patient. He was truthful and genuine and didn’t hold anything back. He saw and perceived our world so well and could break things down in the simplest of terms. He could see through any type of crisis and never lose his composure. He was a staple of strength.

His last four years were full of the physical and emotional pain that three different forms of cancer put his body through. And through it all, he always started every conversation with, “How are you doing? and “How’s the young’uns?” He never complained about his illness. When in pain, he would just sit quietly through the pain. He never missed a treatment and he made a profound impact upon all of his specialists and doctors.

Through it all, he never lost his will to live. I would like to think that we gave him as much strength as he gave us.

June 29 marks the one-year anniversary of his passing. I miss his laugh and his sense of humor, and the affirmations that only a dad can give to his son … and he gave them regularly in his own unique way. Thanks for all the great years, the way you lived and the way that you loved us and for all the lessons that you instilled upon me. I hope that you are looking down on me and are proud of the man you encouraged me to be. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Brent Smith

Laurinburg

***

Why my hero is Dad

My dad is my hero because he’s the definition of a great man. As a woman, my dad has showed me the true value of a man that takes care of his family in every aspect. There’s nothing I couldn’t ask that he wouldn’t do.

He is a wonderful dad, husband, and grandfather.

Tonisha Smith

Laurinburg