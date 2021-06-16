City to open buildings July 1

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg if officially opening back up to the public.

The Laurinburg City Hall has been closed to the public for over a year and remained closed even when other local government buildings in the county opened up. On Tuesday, the Laurinburg City Council voted unanimously agreed to open the city building back up to the public come July 1.

Look for more stories on Tuesday night’s council meeting in the e-edition of The Exchange on Thursday and online on Wednesday.

