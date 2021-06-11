High school grads can get free tuition at RCC

LUMBERTON – Going to college just got a lot more affordable for many families in Robeson County and throughout the State of North Carolina. Students who graduated from a high school in North Carolina in 2021, and make the choice to attend a community college this fall, may be eligible to receive a Longleaf Commitment Grant that covers tuition and fees.

“This is an amazing opportunity for 2021 high school graduates that want to attend Robeson Community College,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “This grant will cover tuition and fees towards a degree or to attain transfer credit at RCC.”

Eligibility requirements to receive the Longleaf Commitment Grant include:

· Be a 2021 high Sschool grad from a North Carolina high school

· Must be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes

· Be a first-time college student [Career & College Promise and Early/Middle College High School students are eligible]

· Enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-2022 academic year.

· Enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester

· Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-2022

· Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from $0 to $15,000 (EFC is based upon a student’s FAFSA determination)

· Renew the FAFSA for the 2022-2023 academic years and meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress Requirements of the college

Full-time eligible students pursuing a degree or credits for transfer will receive $700 to $2800 per academic year for two years. Part-time students may receive a partial award.

“We are so excited about this grant opportunity and what it will mean for our students and our community, as many high school graduates could potentially attend Robeson Community College at no cost,” said President Singler.

Students will be automatically vetted for the grant once they complete an application for the community college they wish to attend is completed and complete a FAFSA. No additional forms or applications will be required. Students may apply now at https://www.robeson.edu/apply-now/ to begin the enrollment process at Robeson Community College and to see what they may be eligible to receive.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer for Robeson Community College.