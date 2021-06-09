Local students graduate from NC State

RALEIGH — Six Scotland County students recently graduated with their bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University this spring.

Those students are:

— Shane Michael Dubbs graduated with degrees in electrical engineering and computer engineering.

— Destiny Shinique Gibson graduated with a degree in biological sciences.

— Isolynn Attallah Massey graduated with degrees in psychology and political science.

— Brandon Wade McArthur graduated with a degree in poultry science.

— Brian Claude Shatswell graduated with a degree in science, technology and society.

— Johnathan Tyler Williams graduated with a degree in civil engineering.