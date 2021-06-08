Sandhill Seahawks win championship

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange The Sandhills Seahawks traveled to Knightdale to fight for the championship against the Jacksonville Hurricanes on Saturday. The 10u team came home with the win.

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County can now celebrate a championship football team. Not at the high school level, however.

The 10u Sandhills Seahawks, along with the 6u team, traveled to Knightdale pver the weekend to compete in the spring season championship. The 6u team scrapped from start to finish, but came up a little short versus the Carolina Titans. The 10u team, however, brought home the victory by a 28-0 verdict over the Jacksonville Hurricanes.

“Our 6u team fought hard,” said Coach Kasey Monroe. “We plan to learn from this loss and move forward in the fall season with a new plan and hard work.”

Even with the loss, the 6u team still ranked No. 1 at the end of the regular season.

“We are very proud of both teams and what they accomplished this season,” said Coach Billy Norris. “Both teams faced adversity through the season but came through anyway. My 10u team worked really hard to make it to the top.”

Norris also said many of the players were new and some had only been playing for a short amount of time — however, they did have a few seasoned players.

“All of our new guys worked hard to learn and be there for their teammates,” said Norris. “We have a great group of kids and they work together really well. They have formed a bond and are more like a family.”

Each of the 10u players and coaches received a championship team ring.

The coaches and team moms put together an awards ceremony on Sunday to show their pride for all the players.

“We held our award ceremony first,” said Norris. “We awarded certain kids for things such as MVP, most improved, as well as defensive and offensive player of the year. We also had the event catered by Rick’s Catering and we had water slides for everyone to enjoy.”

The Seahawks are now taking registrations for the fall football season. For information or to sign up a child, reach out on the organization’s Facebook page.

10u awards

— Offensive Player of the year: Rasheem Crosland

— Defensive Player of the Year: Jamaree “Peanut” Henderson

— Most Improved: Houston Medlin

— Team Before Self: Ray Locklear

— MVP: Loyalty McBryde

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]