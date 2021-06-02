Chamber welcomes new intern from UNCP

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg- Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has a new face working in the office.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke student Aubry Graham will be working with the Chamber as an intern for the summer. Graham is a Laurinburg native and 2019 graduate of Scotland High School.

“It’s a great experience to be able to do this,” Graham said. “Especially being at the Chamber of Commerce, I’ll be getting to interact with the business I’ve grown up with and who are involved in the community. I’m looking forward to adapting the marketing skills that I’ve learned in college into a business setting.”

Graham is currently studying business administration with a concentration in marketing. He is a member of Phi Kapp Tau, Interfraternity Council president and the junior class senator. He is set to graduate in the fall of 2022.

“We’re excited to have Aubry here, and one of the biggest reasons is that my knowledge of some of the social media applications are not as strong as they once were, so I’m excited that he’ll be able to help us in those areas,” said Executive Director Chris English. “It helps to have another hand and another set of eyes on everything to help with programs and help administer some of the things we do.”

English added Graham will be working with the Chamber’s social media accounts, primarily Instagram and TikTok, to help market both the Chamber and all the programs that are offered.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]