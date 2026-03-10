LAURINBURG —“Hard work and determination”—three words to describe the new-look 2025-26 Scotland High tennis team as it aims to soar above expectations this season.

Coming into the new year, this season will be a challenging one compared to years past. With numerous players leaving due to graduation, the Scots are ready to embrace the challenge.

“We are a young team; half of this year’s team is full of sophomores and juniors compared to other teams who have juniors and seniors,” Jackson Hernandez said. “We’ve lost some leadership but also gained some.”

Third-year players Jackson Hernandez and Owen McRae are coming off strong seasons last year. Hernandez experienced a defeat in the regional finals, while Owen reached the semifinals; these two will be looked to as the core of the returning players from the previous season.

“I’m expecting a lot from Jackson Hernandez and Mark Labib,” head coach Rod Riley said. “We’ve got four returning players and four new guys, but this year’s team is way more calm and ready to play tennis.”

Riley brings years of experience to the team, having played professionally overseas and coached at the collegiate level; this team will rely on his experience and leadership throughout the season.

Elijah Clark is one of the newest players this year, making the transition from the soccer field to the tennis court. He aims to bring his athleticism and speed to the game of tennis.

“The game is a lot of fun. It’s a lot of first-year guys, but we get along well, which makes the game easy,” Clark said. “We just want to win this season.”

To start the season, Scotland will face Richmond on the road Tuesday; the Scots haven’t beaten them in tennis in more than four years.

