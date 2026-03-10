LAURINBURG — More than 200 veterans from across the region gathered recently for the annual Veterans Stand Down, an event designed to bring critical services and support directly to those who served.

Organized by Scotland County Veterans Services Officer Jamie McGee, the event focused on connecting veterans with resources that can sometimes be difficult to navigate on their own. By bringing dozens of service providers together in one place, the Stand Down gave veterans the opportunity to ask questions, seek assistance and build relationships with organizations dedicated to helping them.

This year’s event drew approximately 220 veterans, according to McGee, and featured 42 vendors offering a wide range of services.

Organizations on hand provided assistance with VA benefits, health care, housing support, employment opportunities, mental health services and community-based veteran programs. Having so many partners in one location allowed veterans to access multiple resources during a single visit and speak directly with the people who provide those services.

For many veterans, events like the Stand Down are about more than paperwork or information — they are about connection.

“The purpose of the Veterans Stand Down is to connect local veterans with resources, services and support in one place,” McGee said. “It’s also an opportunity for veterans to build community and be reminded that their service is valued and that support is available.”

McGee said the turnout and level of participation from service providers made this year’s event especially meaningful.

“This year’s Veterans Stand Down was an incredible success,” McGee said. “Seeing over 200 veterans come through the doors and connect with 40-plus service providers was truly meaningful.”

As a veteran himself, McGee said the event reflects the spirit of teamwork and service that many veterans carry with them long after leaving the military.

“My goal is always to make sure veterans know they are not alone and that resources are available to support them,” he said. “Events like this remind us how powerful community partnerships can be when we come together to serve those who have served our country.”

McGee added that the sense of unity at the event reminded him of a phrase many service members know well.

“As a veteran, I still find joy in the old saying, ‘One team, one fight,’” he said. “This event reflected that.”