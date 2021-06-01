SCOTS BID FAREWELL

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Emotions of all kinds could be seen on the faces of the graduating class of 2021.

LAURINBURG — Two-hundred-eighty-eight Scotland County High School seniors walked the stage on Friday evening to receive their diplomas.

With COVID mandates being lifted, the event was allowed to be in personfor the first time since 2019, and family and friends were able to fill the stands to watch their loved ones take their next steps in life.

“Being able to graduate in person was an amazing experience that put a nice normal end to an otherwise crazy school year,” said Valedictorian Bryce Cooper.

As the graduating seniors marched into Pate Stadium, cheers and yells of congratulations could be heard all through the stands. The Class of 2021 walked the entire track before taking their seats for the ceremony. Some seniors said the reality of it all did not hit them until the speeches were over.

“It wasn’t until the person in front of me was called that I realized how unreal the moment was and how fast high school went by,” said Senior Ava Reeder.

For some of the other students, the emotion and reality of the completion of their journey could be seen on their faces as they walked into the stadium and while they were being seated.

Parents and staff of the students raised money to have a firework show afterward for the graduates — however, due to a statewide burn ban, they were not allowed to have the show. It was hoped that it is a possibility a time will be set to do them at a later time once the burn ban has been lifted.

A request was made for comments from the staff at Scotland High School, but they were unavailable at the time.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]