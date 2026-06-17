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Scotland DB Chris George works out for Georgia

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Scotland High’s defensive back Chris George, left, works out for the University of Georgia. Courtesy Photo

Scotland High’s defensive back Chris George, left, works out for the University of Georgia.

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland High defensive back Chris George completed a private workout for the University of Georgia on Tuesday.

George, a three-star recruit transferring from Richmond High to Scotland High, has been a nice addition to the Fighting Scots, providing versatility on both sides of the ball. If he receives an offer from Georgia, it would be his 12th scholarship from a Division I university.

“Having the opportunity and the recognition to have a private invite to Georgia is a blessing,” George said. “Though no decision has been made, my goal is to continue to be a reliable teammate and bring a state championship home.”

The Fighting Scots open their season on the road versus the Asheboro Blue Comets on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.

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