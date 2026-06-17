Scotland DB Chris George works out for Georgia

LAURINBURG —Scotland High defensive back Chris George completed a private workout for the University of Georgia on Tuesday.

George, a three-star recruit transferring from Richmond High to Scotland High, has been a nice addition to the Fighting Scots, providing versatility on both sides of the ball. If he receives an offer from Georgia, it would be his 12th scholarship from a Division I university.

“Having the opportunity and the recognition to have a private invite to Georgia is a blessing,” George said. “Though no decision has been made, my goal is to continue to be a reliable teammate and bring a state championship home.”

The Fighting Scots open their season on the road versus the Asheboro Blue Comets on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.