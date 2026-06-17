Laurinburg native Zamir White works out for Cowboys

LAURINBURG —Laurinburg native Zamir White worked out for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

White, who recently worked out with the Miami Dolphins in late May, has now worked out for two NFL teams this offseason. He is also schedueld to workout with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Throughout four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old has rushed for 736 yards and two touchdowns on 198 carries while adding 25 receptions for 152 yards. His most productive season was 2023, where he set career highs in rushing yards (451), carries (104), yards per carry (4.3), receiving yards per game (5.8), receptions (15) receptions and yards (98).

If signed by Dallas, White would compete for a spot in the Cowboys’ starting running back room led by Javonte Williams alongside Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis and Phil Mafah.