Young lady splits time

between cheering for

and playing football

LAUREL HILL — Nine-year-old Kamren DeNeé Monroe, or “Bug” as she is referred to, can be found at the football field here during the weekends. Not just on the sideline cheering on her teams, but on the field battling it out with the boys on the gridiron.

“Kamren started cheering five years ago for Scotland County Parks and Recreation,” said Renee Monroe, Kamren’s mother.

When the Sandhills Seahawks football team was established in the fall of 2019, Kamren began cheering for them.

“In the spring of 2021, there was a shortage of 8u players on the team and my daughter told her father that, ‘she had his back and wanted to play,’” said Renee. “Kamren lives by the team’s mottos of ‘all in’ and ‘Who got your back? I got your back.’”

Kamren’s father Kasey Monroe is the president of the organization.

“He shows great pride and enthusiasm with her dedication and commitment to his goal of bringing football and camaraderie to the youth of Scotland County,” Renee said. “I, however, was hesitant about Kamren playing in the beginning — but she has so much drive and zeal, I agreed to let her play on the team and was amazed at her talent on the field.”

Renee continued by saying from a young age, Kamren always had a strong work ethic and bond with her father from always being by his side doing outside work like landscaping.

When she isn’t shaking the pom-poms, Kamren plays offensive and defensive tackle, as well as running back for the Seahawks.

“Kamren truly embodies the concept of what it means to be a team player,” said Renee. “Not only is she considered a leader, but she also motivates others to be their best and has a strong competitive streak. She follows in the footsteps of her older siblings, who also cheer and play football. Her youngest brother is also on the team and they work together to ensure victory.”

Laid back, kindhearted and a social butterfly are just a few words Renee used to describe her daughter.

“These words best describe her and her unlimited potential,” said Renee.

Kamren did not completely give up cheering, according to her mother. She is playing duel parts to support the organization.

“Once the pads are off, the pom-poms are up as she effortlessly switches from player to cheerleader,” said Renee. “In the 2019-2020 season, she was crowned princess of the organization which was based upon the votes of members of both the football team and cheer squad.

“On May 15, Kamren received her first-ever touchdown for the Sandhills Seahawks which was the first highlight of her career, as she puts it,” her mother said. “She hopes to inspire other females that the sky is the limit.”

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.