LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council held a trio of public hearings during Tuesday night’s meeting.

One centered around a presentation by Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood.

“Scotland Health is very excited,” Wood said. “We are getting ready to build and spend more than $40 million to update our extremely outdated surgical suite and do some expansion to the front side of the hospital over the next few years.”

Wood explained that the health care system is going to borrow up to $49 million, to do that, federal tax law requires either the city or the county to approve the bond as it is tax-exempt.

The council unanimously approved the request.

The otyher public hearings included:

— A rezoning request for the property located at 303 East Covington Street which is currently zoned as a residential-15 but is requested to be rezoned as a residential-6.

“She wants to renovate the property and use it as it was used in the past as a multi-family apartment, which it’s broken into now,” said Zoning Officer Mac McInnis. “For some reason, that property on that corner is an R15 zoning and basically everything behind it is an R6. The R6 will allow her to do everything she wants to do while the R15 does not.”

McInnis added the planning board did unanimously agree to approve the change.

The owner of the residence, Stephanie Pulido, said the floor plan is two, two-bedroom, one-bathroom units on the top floor while the bottom floor will have a two-bedroom, one-bath unit as well as a three-bedroom, one-bath unit. The units will also include a washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator and microwave. The residents would only share a common area to enter the building and each would be responsible for their own utilities.

The council unanimously approved the rezoning request.

— To consider ordinance number O-2021-13, which would amend the city of Laurinburg Unified Development Ordinance. Dale Holland spoke to the council about the changes.

“About five years ago through a collaborative effort, the North Carolina Bar Association, the League of Municipalities, the League of County Government, the Institute of Government, the North Carolina chapter of the American Planning association all put a group of representatives together to review the state statute for governing land use control and land use development,” Holland said. “At that time we had one set of statutes for municipalities, we had another set of statutes for the counties and there were inconsistencies between the two.”

Holland continued by saying the representatives crafted the current state statute that governs all land development, regulation and related ordinances in the state which is known as 1-60D. However, Holland told the city that, while the changes were next to impossible for him to explain, the changes which touch on every part of the ordinance. Council was given copies of the ordinance with the changes highlighted.

“All we’ve done is make revisions to comply with 1-60D,” Holland said.

Holland added that, while no one from Raleigh will fine the city, if someone decides to take the city to court about something pertaining to the ordinance, the city would lose the case. No local structures were changed and the city voted unanimously to change the ordinance to fit the changes.

