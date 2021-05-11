Two organizations set to host blood drives this month

LAURINBURG — As the need for blood continues across the country, two local blood drives are hoping to help.

This Friday the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with The Blood Connection to sponsor a drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is also going to be raising money for the Scotland County Humane Society.

“For everyone who donates blood, The Blood Connection will be donating $20,” Sheriff Ralph Kersey said. “Over the years the Sheriff’s Office has been able to help with Relay for Life and back to school events along with other organizations and events.

“But with this one, we wanted to donate it to the humane society so we can try and help them with spaying and neutering the animals, for food or whatever else they may need right now,” he added.

Those who donate blood will also get a law enforcement appreciation T-shirt as well.

“There’s always a need for blood,” Kersey said. “Scotland Memorial and the Red Cross especially going through this COVID-19 pandemic need more blood than before and with the shootings in the county and across the country there is more of a demand than ever. It will take 30 to 45 minutes and we’d appreciate it if people would come out and donate. We’ll have snacks and drinks for them.”

The bus will be parked on Roper Street in the parking lot where people typically enter the magistrate’s office. The Sheriff’s Office has a goal of getting 30 people to donate on Friday, but they’re hoping for more to come out.

“People can go online to our Sheriff’s Office website or they can go to the Sheriff Ralph Kersey Facebook page where I posted it,” Kersey said. “It will have the information where they can go online and preregister … we will be taking walk-ins as well.”

Those who donate blood will also be screened for COVID-19 antibodies as well.

After the Sheriff’s Office blood drive, Scotland Early College will be hosting its third blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on May 21.

“Our past two blood drives were very successful,” said SEarCH Blood Drive Coordinator Hinson Peed. “To date, we have served 62 donors and collected 56 units of blood. Our blood donors have reported very positive experiences. We devote our best efforts to ensuring every donor has a positive experience and feels valued — whether it is their first time donating or their 50th.”

Since starting the blood drives, students at SEarCH have been working on ways to improve the experience for every donor.

“At the end of every blood drive, our volunteers meet and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of our drive,” Peed said. “We then brainstorm ways to improve. At this drive, we are doing more to show our donors how appreciative we are of their blood donation. We are also providing our volunteers with the opportunity to become familiar with the new Blood Donor App, so they can share that knowledge with those that come out to donate.”

The event will also fall on the 140th birthday of the American Red Cross, so Peed added donating is a great way to celebrate the 140 years of the Red Cross. Those who do want to give blood are asked to continue following the CDC recommendation of wearing a face mask even if fully vaccinated.

“We have actually filled all of our appointments in the Red Cross system currently,” Peed said. “ButI am working to get more slots opened.”

To learn more about donating, contact Peed at [email protected]”

