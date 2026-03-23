Scotland tops Lumberton 8-2 behind fifth-inning rally

LAURINBURG —Scotland High softball team (4-4) got back on track with an 8-2 win over Lumberton on Friday. A seven-run fifth inning sparked the Scots, who trailed 2-1 before taking over.

Scotland would have a total of nine hits, six of which came in the fifth inning. The Scots were down 2-0 before scoring a run in the third. Haydynn Lowery pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, two walks while striking out eight. Lowery also led the team with three hits and scored two runs.

“We had to make some adjustments early,” head coach Adam Romain said. “Lumberton was throwing pitches that were outside the plate, so we shifted our focus to hitting everything in the middle and back side. Once we adopted that mindset, it relieved some pressure off our pitching.”

The Scots are set to begin a five-game homestand starting with Cape Fear on Tuesday at 6 p.m.