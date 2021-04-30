Summer learning program discussed with school board

LAURINBURG — Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 82 earlier this month which requires schools to offer a summer learning option for students.

Scotland County School’s CTE Director Jonathan McRae spoke to the Board of Education this week about what has been in the talks for the summer program and what it will look like.

“For the elementary schools, they would like to have 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and we’d go four days a week between June 7 to July 26,” McRae said. “For middle and high schools, they were looking at 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and also four days a week from June 7 to July 21.”

All the summer learning programs would have the week of July 5 off to give teachers and students a break during the summer. McRae also shared a sample schedule, which showed elementary schools having instruction time broken up by things like recess, lunch and enrichment time. Middle and high schools will have some times for social-emotional learning as well.

“With the high school, we’re going to have to be flexible with of students we know are looking to work this summer to earn some money,” McRae said. “If they need recovery credits, then we’ll work with their schedule to make sure that they can do that. Maybe they come for the first two blocks, then they go to work or maybe they go to work and come see us after. We just want to make sure we help those students recover those credits so they can continue to progress towards graduation even if they have to work in the summertime.”

While the elementary programs will be at their own buildings, SEarCH, Shaw Academy and Scotland High will all take their courses at Scotland High.

All students participating in the program will take pre and post-assessments to give the districts the information needed to see the growth of the students. The Read to Achieve Camp will also be held during the program.

McRae continued by adding there will also be a CTE Summer Camp held during the program as well.

“In the past, we’ve done one week of CTE Summer Camp but because of this program we don’t want to compete with students’ time with this program,” McRae said. “We’re looking to provide smaller camps throughout a longer period of time. So rather than have 15-sessions or 20-sessions in one week we’re going to divide it out amongst the five weeks so we can embed our camp into the enrichment period and students can have some variety throughout the summer.”

McRae said that the logistics of the camp are still being worked out but wanted the board to know it is being looked at.

