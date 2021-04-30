Only you can help prevent more littering

The problem of littering isn’t going away.

It’s a town issue, a city issue, a county issue, a state issue and a national issue. Scotland County doesn’t corner the market on lazy, inconsiderate, sloppy people.

There are those who are trying to do something about the litter along the highways and roadways. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurinburg Rotary Club, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team and other groups/individuals are regularly picking up trash and/or encouraging others to do it.

But it can only put a dent into the volume of trash that is daily tossed from vehicles and the hands of self-centered individuals — of all ages.

Some of those who have been giving up their time to don orange vests, gloves, trash bags and grabbers — as well as some who aren’t doing the dirty work — have also started to wonder what else might be getting done to eliminate the litter problem.

We wanted to know the same thing.

So we reached out to the chief of police with the Laurinburg Police Department to ask whether there had been many or any citations given for littering in the city, along with what the consequences are for anyone caught littering here.

It might be understandable that getting answers to those questions could be lower on the daily priority list for law enforcement. After all, there are many other things to deal with — like traffic accidents, burglaries and violent crimes.

We also understand that giving citations for littering must have one of two requirements: law enforcement seeing the littering take place OR finding litter that includes something with a name and address on it, like mail.

Seeing the littering take place is probably the best possible thing, but is also pretty rare. And anyone who has spent time with a litter pickup crew knows that finding something with a name and address that hasn’t been wiped out by weather is nearly impossible.

While we did not get a response from the chief, we did hear from Daniel Walters, the Downtown Development coordinator. You can read his response on this page in the YOUR VIEW section today.

There is little doubt that urging residents and travelers not to toss trash along our streets, roads and highways only falls on deaf ears. That is easily proven by the fact that we have a litter problem already. Even the threat of fines seems to carry little weight.

We can only hope more efforts are made to encourage others to join the efforts of those groups getting out to pick up litter, as well as to urge those county and city crews that collect and empty trash in the parks to keep going the extra yard.

You, too, can also do your part. When you happen to be out somewhere — whether it’s downtown or in a park or just walking in the neighborhood — and you see a piece of trash, pick it up. If everyone made that a priority every day, Scotland County would soon look a lot better.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Unfortunately, it’s all the people who don’t litter that end up picking it up.”