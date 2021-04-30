St. Luke’s BBQ will be Thursday

LAURINBURG — Residents will have the choice between chicken or BBQ during the well-known, annual St. Luke United Methodist Church’s BBQ plate sale on Thursday.

“Each plate will also include all the trimmings,” said Pastor Thomas Simpson. “The plates will consist of either chopped BBQ or grilled BBQ chicken. The sides are baked beans, coleslaw, a roll and a dessert.”

This year’s BBQ will be drive-thru or delivery only and, according to Simpson, the church is prepared to make 1,200 plates.

“Tickets are $9 each,” said Simpson. “Those tickets can be purchased at the church office or from members of the church.”

However, according to Simpson, they are expecting mostly drive-up purchases. So, tickets do not have to be purchased beforehand.

“There will be two drive-thru lines for the convenience of our patrons and to help speed up the process,” said Simpson.

During the plate sale, Simpson says BBQ by the pound will not be available unless there is some left near the end of the event.

“For the past several years Saint Luke’s Men have held these BBQ sales,” said Simpson. “The community response has been great and has allowed the church to provide thousands of dollars of ministry assistance to the community. The funds raised by this sale all go to local ministries, like handicap ramps, scholarships, feeding the hungry and other needs as they are identified.”

Simpson also said they did hold a sale last year which was also a drive-thru event as well.

“We had to delay it a few months but it was overall successful,” said Simpson. “Laurinburg is a great community. Many in the community step up to support fundraisers like ours faithfully.”

The plate sale will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saint Luke UMC is located at 1501 Turnpike Rd.

“Our church is just up the road from the Dragon Park,” said Simpson.

To contact the church, residents can call 910-276-6821.

