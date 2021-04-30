LAURINBURG — A Thursday night shooting claimed the life of a Laurinburg man.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 11:10 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call on Isabelle Street. Upon arrival officers were met outside by a female who advised her ex-boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Stephon Chamis McEachin of Washington Street, had come over to her residence and got into an altercation with her current boyfriend, 29-year-old Kristopher Williams of Isabelle Street.

According to the police report, officers found broken glass from the front door, then entered the residence where they found McEachin lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. McEachin was already deceased at the time of the officers’ arrival. The report did not disclose where McEachin had been shot.

Williams was detained by officers at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

This was the fifth shooting in the city of Laurinburg in April and the first homicide in the city limits this year.

It’s the second 2021 homicide in the county as the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a homicide of an Atlanta, Georgia, man on Blakely Road in February.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

