Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had forced entry through their rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons stole copper coils from their air-conditioning unit were taken valued at $3,500.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 58-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that someone had used the victim’s information to open a bank account. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A 61-year-old resident of Cheraw reported to the police department on Monday that someone had obtained credit cards in his name. There is a person of interest.