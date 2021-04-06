Rabie are a public health issue

Did you know that rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease? That means it can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.

April is Rabies Awareness Month and we probably all know in the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

In North Carolina, raccoons are the animals most commonly diagnosed with rabies; however, skunks, foxes and bats account for a significant number of diagnosed cases as well. Did you know the domestic animal most commonly infected with rabies is the cat? Especially cats kept outside that may prey on wildlife that could be infected with rabies. In many other countries dogs still carry rabies, and most rabies deaths in people around the world are caused by dog bites. That’s why it is so important that we vaccinate our pets to prevent rabies.

Animal Control Officers Adam Liles and Marc Brown inform us that rabies can infect not only domestic pets but agricultural animals such as cows and horses too! Actually, all mammals are at risk.

“While many people know that raccoons, foxes and unvaccinated dogs and cats may carry rabies, many do not know that bats can also transmit this deadly disease to people. And because bats are small and quiet, and their bites are usually painless, people don’t always realize when they have been bitten,” stated Adam Liles. (It’s important to know that although only a few people die each year from rabies in the United States, rabies virus associated with bats accounts for a large percentage of those deaths).

Bites by bats may not be noticeable, and that is alarming.

“Anytime a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, a young child, or anyone that is not capable of positively excluding even incidental contact with the bat, the bat should be tested for rabies if possible, stated Adam. “Regardless, the person should contact their physician or health department to discuss the matter and the possible need for treatment to prevent rabies.”

Marc informs us that “it is important for people to be aware of the presence of rabid raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats in North Carolina and that we should avoid wild or unfamiliar animals. Its Springtime, so I know there are many people getting outside to walk, play, hike on trails or just enjoy the outdoors. And this is why April is a good time to be informed and exercise caution when you see an unfamiliar animal in your surroundings or if your own pet is acting unusual. Educate your children as well.”

Marc also stated that “if you are bitten or exposed, wash the wound immediately with warm, soapy water, call your medical provider as soon as possible, and call Scotland County Animal Control to capture the animal for testing. Rabies is incurable and most always fatal once signs appear, any exposure to rabies should be acted upon quickly.”

The most recent statistics dating back from 2014 to present show that Scotland County has been fortunate with only two positive rabies cases (fox and raccoon) in 2017. Surrounding counties show the following information from animals actually tested in 2018: Scotland County – 0; Richmond County – 0; Hoke County 0; and Robeson County had one positive test. According to NC State Laboratory Public Health and NC Veterinary Public Health, 65 counties reported a total of 303 positive animal rabies cases in 2018 in North Carolina.

Here is what you also need to know: North Carolina Law states it is the owner’s responsibility to vaccinate every dog and cat over four months of age against rabies and they must wear a collar with a vaccination tag at all times? It’s true. The law also specifies that rabies vaccination clinics be provided to local residents at least once per year. In addition, if your pet is not currently vaccinated and is bitten by an animal that is or might be rabid, animal control is required by law to either quarantine the pet for six months or euthanize it. That decision is made by the local Health Director.

In Scotland County, three local veterinary offices offer rabies vaccinations in the month of April for only $12 along with providing services in their respective offices during normal business hours as follows:

— Academy Animal Hospital (Brian Schillig, DVM) 11241 Andrew Jackson Highway, Laurinburg

Clinics will be held at the veterinarian’s office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday – 8:30 a.m.to noon – by appointment ONLY. For additional information call 276-6068.

— Scotland Veterinary Hospital (M. M. Labib, DVM) 17860 US Hwy. 74, Laurinburg

Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to p.m. The office is closed on Saturday. For additional information call 276-4400.

— X-Way Animal Hospital (Olivia Guzman, DVM) 13041 X-Way Road, Laurinburg

Clinic hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. Please note: the office is closed every first and third Saturday. For additional information call 276-5300.

For information, contact Adam Liles or Marc Brown, Animal Control Officers, Scotland County Health Department at 277-2470, Ext. 4432 or Ext. 4450. You may also visit the N. C. Division of Public Health’s Rabies Website at: www.epi.state.nc.us and click on “Veterinary Public Health” or visit www.cdc.gov/rabies.