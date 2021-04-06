Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

April 16

St. Luke United Methodist Church, located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will be having a drive-through only pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Plates are $7 and the proceeds go towards the St. Luke UMC Youth.

April 17

— Laurinburg author Carrie A Clark will host a drive-thru book release/signing celebration and story time beginning at 3 p.m. 900 Caledonia Road in Laurinburg. The two books being released are “A Fun Nature Walk” and “Expressions of the Heart.”

April 19-24

— The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team will hold its annual Spring Litter Sweep. Teams will be able to register and receive materials prior to that date.

April 21

— A Scotland Senior Games cheerleader interest meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Scotland Place Senior Center, located at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. Call 910-369-0686 for information.

— The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will meet at 4:30 p.m., to discuss the impact of redistricting, which will have an effect on local elections this year. Our guest speaker will be Jennifer Bremer from the NC League. All interested members of the public are welcome. Residents of Scotia Village can attend in person in the MMEC room, but for all non-residents the meeting will be held via Zoom. Email Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at [email protected] for the link. You can also visit the group’s Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/LWVNCmidsandhills

May 6

— St. Luke United Methodist Church, located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will be having its annual BBQ plate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pork or chicken plates will be available with all the fixings. Drive-through service only or, for deliveries, call 910- 276-6821.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.