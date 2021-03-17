The very best broccoli salad

My wife and I took a weekend trip to Charleston, South Carolina, recently, and one of the spots on our agenda was Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint. If you haven’t experienced this place (they can be found in Charleston or in several locations in and around Nashville, Tennessee), you really should.

The barbecue, of course, is the main attraction. But there is a side that also shines: broccoli salad.

I am taking the opportunity to make this recipe for our staff Ain’t Patty’s Day lunch, which is why I decided to share it.

Full disclosure: This is Pat Martin’s recipe (he’s the owner of Martin’s). Thanks, Pat.

***

Ingredients …

— Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

— Salad mix

1 pound chopped broccoli

3/4 cup shredded Cheddar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/3 cup sun-dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped green onions

3 slices cooked bacon, medium chopped (you can purchase the small bag of precooked bacon that is already chopped — and, of course, more bacon is better)

***

Directions …

For the dressing: Whisk together the mayo, sugar and vinegar in a large bowl.

For the salad mix: Toss the broccoli, cheese, pecans, cranberries, green onions and bacon in a large bowl. Fold in the dressing until mixed thoroughly. Enjoy.

