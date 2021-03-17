Bacon and cheese popcorn a wonderful snack

Bacon and Cheese Popcorn is an indulgent snack that’s perfect for your big game tailgate parties or just to have handy when the baseball game comes on.

This recipe will yield 4 quarts.

***

Ingredients …

4 quarts popped popcorn

1/3 cup butter or margarine

1/4 teaspoon hickory liquid smoke seasoning

1/3 cup bacon bits or soy ‘bacon’ bits

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon seasoned salt or kosher salt

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in a large serving bowl.

Place butter in a small bowl and melt in microwave, about 20 seconds. Stir liquid smoke into butter.

Pour butter mixture over popcorn and toss to distribute evenly.

Sprinkle bacon bits, Parmesan cheese and salt over popcorn.

Toss and serve immediately.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Tip …

