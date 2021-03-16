Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation announces scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation, along with the Caduceus Society and Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center, is excited to announce two open scholarships for Cumberland County high school seniors.

New this year is the Caduceus Society Scholarship, which is for Cumberland County students who are planning to pursue a degree in health sciences or a health occupation field of study. The Partners for Life Scholarship is entering its third year and is for students who encourage blood donation with their peers at community blood drives.

The Caduceus Society is a leadership association of Cape Fear Valley Health physicians, emeritus physicians, and affiliated area physicians. The society has a continuing commitment to the ideals of Cape Fear Valley Health and a common mission to provide the highest quality healthcare to our community.

The one-time $1,000 Caduceus Society scholarship will be awarded to one student. The deadline to apply is March 31. An overview of scholarship and application can be found at www.cfvfoundation.org.

The Partners for Life Scholarship is designed to foster high school participation with the Blood Donor Center by encouraging students to take an active role in planning and executing blood drives. The one-time $500 scholarship is available to be awarded to one student per high school. Schools must have met a minimum number of donors required per site size. Applicants are also expected to plan a degree in a health-related field.

The deadline to apply for the Partners for Life Scholarship is Wednesday. An overview of scholarship and application can be found at www.savingliveslocally.org.

Other eligibility criteria for both scholarships include a minimum unweighted GPA average of 2.50 and admission to an accredited course of study at a two or four-year college or university.