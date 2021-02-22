ART WITH A HEART

“We really enjoy offering contests like this to the community. We have one for St Patrick’s Day and will be releasing the information by the end of the week.” — Chris Carpenter

LAURINBURG — The Habitat for Humanity Restore of Scotland County took to Facebook to find a winner for its Valentine’s Day coloring contest.

“The winners were chosen by an online vote and votes in the store,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director for Habitat. “Voting was over two days and we totaled all the votes together to chose the winners.”

Voting began on Feb. 12 and ended the next day at 3 p.m., and the winners were announced on Feb. 16. The contest was first announced on Jan. 21 and was open to any resident of Scotland County of any age.

The top three were:

— First place, Jessie Norton

— Second place, Queen Primus

— Third place, Layla (last name not provided)

“Each winner was given a basket with various candies and a gift certificate for them to buy themselves something,” said Carpenter.

“We really enjoy offering contests like this to the community,” said Carpenter. “We have one for St Patrick’s Day and will be releasing the information by the end of the week.

“We want to thank everyone who participated and encourage them to participate in more upcoming events we have,” Carpenter added.

