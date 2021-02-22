Sampson has stepped in as public safety director

LAURINBURG — After long-time Scotland County employee Roylin Hammond retired as director of emergency services, the opportunity came for another to take his place.

Robert Sampson, who began working with the county in 1995, has stepped in to follow in Hammond’s footsteps.

“I am excited to move into my new role as public safety director,” said Sampson. “We have a wonderful staff at Scotland County Emergency Services and that is going to make things a lot easier for me as I transition into my new role.

“Roylin has been a mentor to me my entire career,” Sampson added. “His legacy will never be replaced and his shoes will never be filled. My goal is to take all I have learned from him and move our service forward and protect the citizens of Scotland County.”

Sampson has jumped right into his new role and already has a few plans up his sleeves.

“We will be looking into upgrading some of our equipment within the next couple of years to stay up-to-date,” said Sampson. “I want us to continue finding ways to further our education and training with the help of UNC- AirCare’s education staff.

“COVID- 19 has prevented us from having face-to-face training in large groups but training will always be a top priority for us,” continued Sampson.

Sampson began his career as a part-time (EMT) employee. Right after being employed, he continued his education and received his Paramedic certification in 1996 and was offered a full-time job in July of that year.

“I worked myself up the ranks and was promoted to shift Supervisor five years later in 2001,” said Sampson. “In 2007 I made a career change and in 2009 I graduated from Richmond Community College with a degree in nursing.

“I spent the next five years working with Liberty Home Health and Scotland Healthcare System,” Sampson added. “In 2014, the doors would reopen for me and I took over as the Asst. EMS Director and Asst. EM Coordinator for Scotland County Emergency Services.”

According to Sampson, training and education have been instrumental in getting him to where he is today.

“I have taken classes along with on-the-job training to prepare myself for this moment,” said Sampson. “Roylin included me in multiple Emergency Management training events and I have used my training and skills to help lead multiple significant events throughout the county with the most recent being Hurricane Florence where I lead the medical operations in the Emergency Operations Center.”

