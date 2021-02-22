Friday morning crash claims life of Laurinburg man

MAXTON — A Laurinburg man was killed early Friday morning in a car accident on Hwy. 71 near the Campbell Soup.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper J. Edwards, the accident happened at 4:58 a.m. just 44-feet inside the Scotland County line from Robeson County near Campbell’s Soup.

Edwards said that 30-year-old Jonathan McLaurin was traveling northbound in his vehicle when he went left of center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. McLaurin died as a result of the accident.

McLaurin is the fifth death in the county in the past two weeks. On Feb. 13 there were two accidents in the county — Christopher Eugene Hannan, 31, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 74; and 18-year-olds Serena Locklear and Isaiah Hardin of Red Springs were killed when their vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle on Hwy. 501 and Johns Road. On Feb. 17 32-year-old Leondra Nicole Dial was killed when she lost control of her vehicle on Crestline Road and was ejected.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.