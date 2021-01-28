Maxton continues search for town manager

MAXTON — The town of Maxton has received 11 applications for the position of town manager, Town Clerk Michael Cousar said. The position is being filled by interim Town Manager Angela Pitchford

The position was left vacant after the Maxton Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 15 to fire Roosevelt Henegan. Henegan started the job as Maxton town manager on Aug. 1, 2019. He replaced Town Manager Kate Bordeaux, who resigned May 13, 2019, after becoming the target of growing criticism from residents.

The North Carolina League of Municipalities is assisting in the search for a new town manager, and will present applications to the Board of Commissioners, Cousar said.

The deadline for submitting an application for the position is Feb. 11 and resumes will be given to commissioners on Feb. 18, the town clerk said. The Board of Commissioners will select candidates for interviews on Feb. 22. The interview process could continue through March.

“I think the League being a part of the process is a great move,” Cousar said.

The League can help the town find the right candidate for the job, he said.

The town is searching for a candidate with a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business, finance or a “closely related field.” Two years of experience as a municipal administrator and someone with a master’s degree in public administration is preferred. The person is expected to move to the “Maxton vicinity upon hire,” according to the job advertisement.